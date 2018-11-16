Here’s why a Tri-City researcher accused of drug trial fraud is still in jail

A Tri-Cities man who faces a long list of federal charges for allegedly falsifying clinical drug trial data remains behind bars while he waits for a judge to decide if he can be released before his trial.
Prosecutors say Sami Anwar, 40, is a danger to the public, is a risk to flee the country and has a history of intimidating witnesses — and they want him to remain locked up until he has his day in court.
But Anwar’s attorneys say none of that is true and he should be released while he waits to prove his innocence.
Both sides made arguments in a recent nearly two-hour hearing in federal court in Richland.
Judge John T. Rodgers said he needed time to review documents, and he hadn’t issued a ruling as of Friday.
During the hearing, prosecutor Tyler Tornabene said Anwar has “engaged in a 1 1/2-year-long campaign of witness intimidation.”
“There’s no reason to believe he’ll quell what he’s doing and every reason to believe he’ll ratchet it up,” Tornabene said.
However, Scott Johnson, one of Anwar’s attorneys, said his client doesn’t pose a risk and prosecutors don’t have evidence to back their claims. “When you dial down, this is a fictional story,” Johnson told the judge
He added that “it’s unfair, it’s un-American to accuse somebody without proof.”
Anwar — who trained as a doctor in his native Pakistan but isn’t licensed here — faces charges of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit those crimes, and also fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.
Prosecutors claim he faked and falsified clinical drug trial data to line his own pockets.
Anwar was arrested Nov. 8, two days after a grand jury returned a 47-count indictment naming him and two Richland research companies he owns. The companies are Mid-Columbia Research and Zain Research.
Anwar denies the allegations and has pleaded innocent.
In a motion to keep him jailed pending trial, prosecutors said Anwar has “engaged in multiple and repeated attempts to obstruct justice designed to manipulate and intimidate (witnesses)“ since he learned the Drug Enforcement Agency was investigating him.
That’s included everything from trying to frame an employee cooperating with the DEA for theft and prescription drug possession, to threatening employees by alluding to ties to the Pakistani underworld, prosecutors allege.
In another instance, an employee’s tires were slashed six times over four months after Anwar learned that employee was cooperating with investigators, prosecutors said.
They also said Anwar’s substantial financial resources and international ties make him a flight risk.
And his alleged crimes — which resulted in, among other things, corrupted medical records of legitimate patients and corrupted medical research — mean he’s a danger to the public, they said.
Johnson countered the allegations in his response.
Anwar “vigorously” denies the allegations in the indictment, but even so they involve fraud against one or more pharmaceutical companies, and not crimes that endanger people or the public, he said.
The government’s case is based on the word of disgruntled employees, he said. There’s no doubt that “a number of employees” who were fired over misconduct and potential criminal activity are angry at Anwar, and that anger “helps explain the false narrative they are willing to provide, and the government is willing to accept,” Johnson wrote in his response.
The claim about Anwar trying to frame a witness, for example, is “fanciful,” with the government offering no explanation “of how in the world Mr. Anwar was able to break into the cooperating witnesses’ car and plant this evidence,” Johnson said.
The same goes for the claim that he intimidated witnesses by invoking ties to Pakistani criminals, Johnson said, adding that Anwar has no such ties. He became a U.S. citizen in 2012.
In the tire case, a police investigation was conducted and there’s “not a scintilla of evidence” that Anwar had anything to do with the tires, and in fact it’s more likely the witness slashed her own tires to frame Anwar, Johnson said.
He added that Anwar doesn’t have a valid passport, his sisters living overseas don’t have substantial assets, and his wife, young children and elderly mother live in the Tri-Cities — meaning he’s not a flight risk.
