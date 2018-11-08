Badger Mountain habitat

Teacher Scott Ehrenburg helps Robert Frost fifth-graders Evelyn Miranda, left, and Santiago Garcia remove a sagebrush starter plant from a plastic sleeve Thursday during a field trip to Badger Mountain in Richland.
Some 87 students from the Pasco elementary school took part in a hands-on habitat restoration project organized by volunteers from Tapteal Greenway and Columbia Basin Native Plant Society.
The students planted about 100 plants along the north side lower trail of the popular hiking area.
