Hands-on habitat restoration field trip

Gretchen Graber, habitat restoration project organizer, explains how 87 students from Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco took part in a special field trip to Badger Mountain Trailhead Park in Richland.
Badger Mountain habitat

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

November 08, 2018 04:28 PM

Teacher Scott Ehrenburg helps Robert Frost fifth-graders Evelyn Miranda, left, and Santiago Garcia remove a sagebrush starter plant from a plastic sleeve Thursday during a field trip to Badger Mountain in Richland.

Some 87 students from the Pasco elementary school took part in a hands-on habitat restoration project organized by volunteers from Tapteal Greenway and Columbia Basin Native Plant Society.

The students planted about 100 plants along the north side lower trail of the popular hiking area.

