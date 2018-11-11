16 pass Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections with flying colors

Sixteen of 24 food service establishments received perfect scores on inspection results published this week by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team.
Five failed and face re-inspection.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments that sell food to the public.
Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for issues that can promote the spread of food-borne illnesses, such as poor sanitation or temperature control.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups receive additional visits.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call 509-460-4205 for additional information or to file complaints.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Dogos El Rey (Cart), 931 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 27, routine (110 red, 2 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, food obtained from unapproved source, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, no thermometer present, expanded menu without prior approval.
Sunset View Elementary School, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Tacos Figueroa (Mobile), Flea Market, Pasco, Oct. 28, third follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Taquería 3 Pueblos (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 30, routine, (90 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, inadequate water pressure at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Taqueria El Sazon, 2226 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 29, second follow-up to routine July 23 (35 red, 0 blue), Oct. 31, third follow-up to July 23 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, Follow-up: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Burger Ranch, 108 S. Oregon St., Pasco, Nov. 1, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria 3 Pueblos LLC (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 1, second follow-up to routine Sept. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Fat Cat Grill, 539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, Oct. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Marino (Mobile), Flea Market, Pasco, Oct. 28, second follow-up to routine Oct. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, Nov. 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick Grid Kids, 1110 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 27, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 29, second follow-up to routine Sept. 26 (0 red, 0 blue)
Nouveau Day Spa, 8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco Specialty Kitchen, 110 S. Fourth, Pasco, Oct. 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ron’s Food Mart (Taco Maker), 1821 S. Washington, Kennewick, Nov. 1, first follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge Pavilion, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 2, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Taquería 3 Pueblos (Mobile), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 31, first follow-up to routine Oct. 30 (0 red, 0 blue)
Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
