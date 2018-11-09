Veterans Day parade and other events 2018

Veterans Day Parade
The annual West Richland Veterans Day Parade will travel through the city on West Van Giesen Street starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Arrive early to get a good seat, dress warm and show your U.S.A. pride by wearing red, white and blue.
This year’s grand marshals are the West Richland Police Department and Chief Ben Majetich.
A chili feed is planned after at Flat Top Park.
Other Veterans Day events
▪ Veterans Day is a free admission day for many outdoor recreation areas.
There will be no entrance fees collected at national parks on that day..
The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington both Saturday and Sunday. The waiver applies to boat launches, trailheads and visitors centers, but some concession operations may still charge fees.
Washington State Parks plans a free day on Veterans Day, with vehicles not required to display a Discover Pass.
A Discover Pass still will be needed on Veterans Day for Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.
Veterans eat free
▪ Columbia River Young Marines is holding its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Arc of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St., Richland. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert and is free to veterans and their families.
▪ Prosser Memorial Health is offering free breakfast for veterans and their families from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Walter Clore Center’s Vineyard Pavilion. The city’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. downtown.
▪ Roasters Coffee is offering a free drink of choice to military service members and veterans on men Veteran’s Day.
▪ Veterans and active military members qualify for a free lunch from a special menu at Texas Roadhouse in Kennewick on Veterans Day.
▪ Tri-Cities Elks, 15 S. Colorado St., Kennewick, is offering a free spaghetti lunch to veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day. Cost is $5 for non-veterans.
