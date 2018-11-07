Stolen stop sign blamed for serious Benton City crash

Two women were hurt when they went through a Benton City intersection with a missing stop sign and hit a pickup truck at Highway 225.
Yvonne Rettell, 59, of Benton City, was heading west on Corral Creek Road shortly before 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, when she crossed in front of a GMC Sierra on the highway, the Washington State Patrol said.
Rettell was supposed to stop at the intersection, but investigators found the stop sign and post had been stolen.
Her Honda ended up in a nearby orchard, trapping Rettell and Calie R. Warner, 23, of Benton City, inside.
Firefighters freed the women, and they were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The women’s conditions were not immediately available. Warner was not wearing her seat belt, said WSP.
The other driver, Kenneth L. Buechler, 54, of Richland, was not hurt.
