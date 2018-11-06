2 boys hit by a car on busy Richland street

Two boys were hit by a car Tuesday night at Jadwin Avenue and Wilson Street.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately available, though initial reports called their injuries serious.
The students, ages 9 and 12, were hit by a gray Mustang just before 5 p.m. while crossing Jadwin Avenue in a crosswalk, said police.
The driver of the car was cooperating with police.
The busy Richland street was closed between Van Giesen Street and McMurray Street for several hours while officers investigated.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
