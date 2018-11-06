This bestselling author is appearing this week in Kennewick

International bestselling author Emily St. John Mandel will speak Thursday in Kennewick.
She’ll appear at 7 p.m. at Southridge High School as the culmination of NEA Big Read: Mid-Columbia, the fall literary festival hosted by Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
St. John Mandel is the author of four novels, including “Station Eleven,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award.
She’ll answer questions about her writing and sign copies of her books.
More information: midcolumbialibraries.org/nea-big-read-mid-columbia.
Comments