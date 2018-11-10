Engineer takes helm at Richland’s Fuse

Rocco Luongo has been named CEO of FUSE SPC.
He took the helm in October, succeeding Jessica Stangeland, who stepped down as general manager of the Richland business incubator at 723 The Parkway.
FUSE SPC operates a 10,000-square-foot co-working space aimed at facilitating growth of start-ups. Since its foundation in 2014, more than 100 companies have launched out of Fuse.
Rocco is a veteran of international business and product development who earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire and his master’s in Heidelberg, Germany. He is responsible for overseeing all aspects of FUSE.
