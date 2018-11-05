There’s still time to vote. Ballots are due Tuesday

As of Monday, 45 percent of Washington’s 4.3 million registered voters had cast ballots in the general election, including 46 percent in Benton County and 43 percent in Franklin.
The 2018 turnout is poised to top the 2014 midterm, when turnout was 55 percent for Benton County and 50.7 percent for Franklin County.
For those who haven’t yet sent in their ballots in the vote-by-mail election, Washington ballots must be received or postmarked by Tuesday to count.
Those who haven’t yet cast their ballots can deposit them at collection sites through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
While it’s generally too late to be sure a ballot will be postmarked in time, voters can bring them into their local post office and ask that they be postmarked by hand.
For a guide to last-minute voting, visit the Tri-City Herald’s procrastinator’s guide.
Drop Box Locations
Benton County
- Benton County Courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser
- Kennewick annex, 5600 W. Canal Drive
- Richland annex, 101 Wellsian Way
- Kennewick City Hall, 210 W. Sixth Ave.
- West Richland Municipal Service Facilities, 3100 Belmont Blvd.
- Benton City City Hall, 708 Ninth St.
- WSU Tri-Cities, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland
- Jefferson Park, 176 Symons St., Richland
Franklin County
- Franklin County Courthouse (parking lot 24 hours, auditor’s office business hours), 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco
- Fire Protection District No. 3, 2108 Road 84, Pasco
- Election Center, 116 N. Third Ave., Pasco
- TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd.
- Connell PUD Shop, 619 W. Clark St., Connell
Western Walla Walla County
- Columbia Elementary School, 977 Maple St.
- Waitsburg City Hall, 147 Main St.
Ballot status
Voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting MyVote (weiapplets.sos.wa.gov/myvote/) and clicking on “Ballot Status” after entering basic identifying information.
Election night results
Preliminary election results will be published at www.tricityherald.com after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
