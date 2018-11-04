20 fail Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Twenty Mid-Columbia restaurants failed their health district inspections, according to results from the week of Oct. 20-26.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 47 inspections. In addition to those that require follow-up, 17 earned perfect scores on the 418-point scale.
Establishments are scrutinized for safe food handling processes, sanitation and overall knowledge of food safety.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups receive extra visits. “Red” violations are those that are most likely to cause illness, such as improper temperature control, lack of hand washing or bare-hand contact with food.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bonaventure DBA Riverton Retirement, 1800 Bellerive Drive, Richland, Oct. 24, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding.
Casa Blanca (Mobile), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, Oct. 23, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
Edgar Brown Stadium-West, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 26, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 24, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
K-7 Boba (Mobile), 451 N. Ninth St., Richland, Oct. 23, routine, (75 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, no digital thermometer present, unapproved procedure.
Mi Lindo Nayarit, 1315 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (90 red, 6 blue), Oct. 25, first follow-up to Oct. 22 routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No person in charge present, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, shellstock tags not properly dated, cross contamination, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, consumer advisory not complete. Follow-up: Improper cold holding.
Nikko Japanese Restaurant, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (85 red, 0 blue), Oct. 23, first follow-up to Oct. 22 routine) (60 red, 0 blue).
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete, plan of operation not being followed. Follow-up: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 23, routine, (65 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
S & S Hospitality, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 26, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Sake Teriyaki & Sushi, 2576 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 25, routine, (125 red, 0 blue), Oct. 26, first follow-up to Oct. 25 routine (25 red, 0 blue).
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, parasite destruction procedure for fish not available, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present. Follow-up: Improper cooling procedure.
Shari’s Restaurant, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 24, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding.
Starbucks, 698 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 24, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 26, first follow-up to routine Oct. 19 (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure.
Taqueria La Esperanza (Mobile), 1427 N. Fourth, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (55 red, 7 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper produce washing, improper cold holding, unapproved procedure.
Tortilleria Las Palmas, 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine, (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, no paper towels at hand sink.
Zip’s, 1123 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 25, routine, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertons, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 24, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Coffee (0 red, 0 blue), Produce (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 5 blue)
Brick House Pizza, 3491 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Oct. 25, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Collegium Café, 3525 E. A St., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Country Mercantile, 232 Crest Loch Road, Pasco, Oct. 25, routine, Deli (20 red, 5 blue), Ice cream/Espresso/Store (15 red, 5 blue), Tamales (15 red, 10 blue)
Edgar Brown Stadium-East, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Helados la Michoacana (Deli), 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, Deli, (0 red, 0 blue), Ice Cream (5 red, 0 blue)
Hielo La Esperanza, 1427 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
K-7 Boba (Mobile), 451 N. Ninth St., Richland, Oct. 25, first follow-up to routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., Kahlotus, Oct. 24, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High Deca store, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick, Oct. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
La Esperanza Commissary, 417 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Legacy High School, 202 S Dayton St., Kennewick, Oct. 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels, 253 W. Margaret St., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
My Froyo, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Shell Family Food Mart, 33 Goethals Drive, Richland, Oct. 25, first follow-up to routine Oct. 2 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos La Esperanza (Mobile), 1315 N. 14th, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria Super Uno (Mobile), 33 Goethals Drive, Richland, Oct. 25, first follow-up to routine Oct. 2 (0 red, 0 blue)
The Farmer’s Daughter, 104 E. Weston St., Kahlotus, Oct. 24, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Teriyaki, 5431 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 25, first follow-up to routine Sept. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Victorian Connection, 2531 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
