Group gathering in Richland to remember synagogue shooting victims

By Cameron Probert

November 03, 2018 07:20 PM

A group of people plan to gather in Richland to remember the people killed and wounded during a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

A Candlelight Vigil for Peace and Solidarity starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and runs until 6 p.m. at John Dam Plaza. The event is aimed at lending support to the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Eleven people died and six were wounded when a gunman opened fire shortly before 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 during Saturday morning services. The alleged shooter, Robert Bowers, had a history of anti-Semitic comments on social media.

