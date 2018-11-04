River and travel book author to visit Richland

The author and photographer of 25 books about rivers, conservation and travel will speak in Richland to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
The presentation by Tim Palmer at the Reach museum is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
For 22 years Palmer lived as a nomad in his van, traveling throughout the United States to research and photograph rivers for his books.
The National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act protects 209 rivers. The Hanford Reach above Richland has been found eligible for designation under the act.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow time to meet Palmer and visit museum galleries before the event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the Reach costs $10 for adults and $6 for students, seniors and military members.
Comments