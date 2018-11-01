Volunteers begin new hiking trail on Candy Mountain

Local

Why Visit Tri-Cities kept its tourism pals in the dark

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

November 01, 2018 06:48 PM

KENNEWICK, WA

Visit Tri-Cities managed to keep the winners of its top tourism awards in the dark, literally, until it was ready to announce their names at its annual meeting Thursday.

The regional tourism agency honored Friends of Badger Mountain and Steve Jensen as its 2018 top tourism partners before a crowd of about 400.

The event at the Three Rivers Convention Center was held in a room darkened to movie theater levels to heighten the drama.

Friends of Badger Mountain received the Excellence in Service Award for the volunteer effort that resulted in a public trail to the top of Candy Mountain. The honor included a small cash award to continue its work.

Candy Mountain dedication
Visit Tri-Cities named Friends of Badger Mountain one of its 2018 Tri-City tourism champions for its work to establish the Candy Mountain Preserve and trail off Dallas Road near West Richland. It opened to the public in 2017.
Courtesy Bruce Bjornstad

Friends worked with several landowners and even rerouted the path to acknowledge neighbors’ concerns.

Steve Jensen, state director for the National Softball Association, was honored with the newly renamed Kris Watkins Tourism Champion of the Year award.

IMG_5309.jpg
Steve Jensen, state director for the national Softball Association of Washington, center, is presented the Visit Tri-Cities 2018 Kris Watkins Tourism Champion Award, by Michael Novakovich, left, of Visit Tri-Cities, and Rob Roxburgh of Washington River Protection Services.
Visit Tri-Cities

Jensen is credited with creating an annual tournament in late June that regularly fills Tri-City hotel room with players, coaches and fans.

Visit Tri-Cities estimates the annual event has attracted nearly 103,000 visitors to the Tri-Cities with a combined $26 million impact over the past 11 years.

The award is named for Kris Watkins, the long-time Visit Tri-Cities leader who retired earlier this year. Michael Novakovich now leads the organization.

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514

