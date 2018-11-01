Get ready for some strong winds on Friday. Cold front is blowing into Tri-Cities

Tumbleweeds will fly Friday, with the National Weather Service predicting wind gusts up to 44 mph in the Tri-Cities.
A cold front is forecast, bringing potentially high winds and colder temperatures.
Thursday night, gusts of up to 23 mph are expected.
Friday morning, a west wind is expected to build to sustained speeds of 24 to 29 mph, with gusts topping 40 mph.
The wind should decrease Friday night, but gusts of up to 31 mph are still possible.
Temperatures will be cooling, with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday in the Tri-Cities and dropping as low as 54 degrees by Wednesday, according to early forecasts by the National Weather Service.
Cloudy skies and a chance of rain Friday morning and Sunday should keep nighttime temperatures fairly moderate for November until early next week. The low could drop to near freezing Tuesday night.
To prepare for the wind, Tri-City area residents may want to bring lawn furniture and garbage cans indoors and lower basketball hoops on free-standing poles to the ground.
Trampolines should be turned upside down and have a weight placed over them. Residents with above-ground pools can leave some water in them to anchor them to the ground.
Know where you have a flashlight, in case there is a power outage.
If an electric range, iron or toaster oven is on when power goes out, be sure to turn them off to prevent a possible fire when power is restored, according to tips from the Benton PUD.
Turning off items that use electricity during an outage can also help restore power faster. If the electric system is overloaded as power is restored, it can go out again.
Benton PUD also warns not to use generators or other devices that do not rely on electricity, such as barbecues or portable heaters, in doors because the toxic fumes they produce can be deadly.
Comments