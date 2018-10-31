Coroner identifies the elderly woman who died in Sunday’s car fire

Coroners identified a Richland woman as the person who died Sunday in a car fire south of Kennewick.
Eileen Gabaldon, 85, was driving on Nicoson Road Sunday night when it appears her car slipped down an embankment when she tried to turn around near the intersection with Locust Grove Road, said Tracy Baker, Benton County Fire District 1 public information officer.
Her car then ignited a grass fire just before 10 p.m., said Baker.
Officials believe she died because of the fire, but Coroner John Hansens said he’s waiting for test results before making a final determination.
District 1 firefighters found her body inside the burning car as they battled the brush fire, which scorched about 50 yards of sagebrush and grass.
It’s not clear why she was on the rural road late that night.
The sheriff’s office investigation is still ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about Gabaldon to call Detective Tony Martinez at 509-735-6555 ext. 3836.
Comments