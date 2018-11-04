Do you have questions about health insurance? This Tri-Cities agency can help — for free

Ryan Trenckmann needed new health insurance, as the individual plan he signed up for several years ago was going away.
But the insurance system isn’t exactly easy to navigate, and Trenckmann wanted some expert help.
So he went to Advisor Benefits Group in Kennewick.
Philip Lynch, a benefits consultant there, helped him figure out which coverage was best for him.
“It was easy,” Trenckmann said after his appointment. “He was really helpful.”
Other people in the Tri-Cities who want to sign up for insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder — the state’s health insurance marketplace — can go to the Kennewick agency for the same kind of help. Advisor Benefits Groups is now an official enrollment center.
It’s the only insurance agency in the Tri-Cities with that designation.
Lynch and colleague Kevin Husted said they’re excited to assist people in getting the best coverage.
“I really want to be able to help people and take that stress off their shoulders,” Husted said.
Their services are free to clients; they’re reimbursed by insurance companies.
Lynch and Husted have helped clients sign up for coverage through the state exchange since its inception — but that was as independent agents. This year, they applied for and were picked as one of several full-service enrollment centers around the state.
It’s the only one in the Tri-Cities.
Tri-Cities Community Health, or TCCH, also offers in-person help enrolling in Medicaid or plans through the state exchange.
Its enrollment staffers aren’t insurance agents like Lynch and Husted, but are trained “navigators.”
The TCCH enrollment center in Pasco is open weekdays during business hours, but will likely offer extended hours as open enrollment continues. The help is available to anyone in the community, not solely TCCH patients.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 509-543-1952.
Open enrollment for the state insurance exchange kicked off Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.
Enrollment in Medicaid, which is known in Washington as Apple Health, is year-round.
Washington Healthplanfinder debuted about five years ago as part of the federal Affordable Care Act.
The state also participated in a Medicaid expansion through the law.
Since then, the number of uninsured people in the state has dropped significantly.
Currently, the Benton-Franklin county area has about 11,700 people without insurance, according to information from the state.
JoEllen Macomber of Kennewick has health coverage, but came to Advisor Benefits Group on Friday to help Trenckmann, her son.
Health insurance — and getting the right coverage — is critically important, she said.
“It’s the quality of your life,” she said.
To make an appointment for help through Advisor Benefits Group, call 509-582-3074.
Comments