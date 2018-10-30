Person found dead in burning vehicle south of Kennewick

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon after a body was discovered on a rural Benton County road south of Kennewick.
Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters discovered the remains inside a burning vehicle on Nicoson Road shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Coroner John Hansens said he has some idea about who the person inside the vehicle was, but he is waiting for a forensic dentist to examine dental records before releasing the person’s identity.
At the moment, there is nothing that indicates foul play, Hansens said.
