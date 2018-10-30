Tri-City trick-or-treating and Halloween fun guide

Looking for some Halloween fun? Look no further.
Here’s a roundup of events around the Tri-Cities, from kid-friendly trunk-or-treating to haunted corn mazes and more.
For kids and families:
▪ Columbia Basin College Trick-or-Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., 2600 N. 20th Ave. Campus maps available on site to show trick-or-treat spots. Stop by the Bechtel National Planetarium to visit a giant jack-o-lantern. Some non-treat alternatives will be offered at some locations, such as toothbrushes at the dental hygiene clinic.
▪ Historic Downtown Kennewick Trick-or-Treat Bash, 3-5 p.m., downtown Kennewick.
▪ Uptown Trick-or-Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, Richland.
▪ Broadmoor Park Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 7 p.m., Broadmoor Park, 5238 Outlet Drive. Bounce houses, refreshments, games and prizes are planned, along with a costume contest for kids up to age 12.
▪ Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick.
▪ Trunk-or-Treat, 6 to 8:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave., Richland. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for an extra entry into the family giveaway basket.
▪ Harvest Night, 6 to 9 p.m., Victory Outreach Church of Tri-Cities, 412 S Vancouver St., Kennewick.
▪ Harvest Festival, 9 a.m. to dusk, Country Mercantile, 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco. Cost is $6.95 for general admission, $4.50 for seniors and military with ID, and free for kids age 2 and younger. Includes a hay ride, pumpkin patch, corn maze, carnival rides, petting zoo and more.
For those who aren’t afraid to get frightened:
▪ Haunted Corn Maze, 7 to 10 p.m., Schmitt Brothers Farms Fall Festival, Road 68 and West Argent Road, Pasco. Cost is $8.50 per person. More online: schmittbrothersfarms.net.
▪ Scaregrounds at the Benton County fairgrounds, 7 to 11 p.m., 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. Pricing varies and tickets are available at the door only. More online: terrorbehindthescreen.com.
▪ Pasco Jaycees Haunted Forest, 7 to 11 p.m., Sacajawea Historical State Park at 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Cost is $13 per person and free for kids 5 and younger. More online: pascojaycees.org.
Have an event to add? Email us at news@tricityherald.com.
Comments