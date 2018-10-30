Connell woman killed when semi runs stop sign

A Connell woman was killed Monday afternoon when her car was hit by a semi truck that ran a stop sign.
Ashley J. Alred, 35, was heading home on Highway 26 when the truck failed to stop on Booker Road and hit her Ford Escape shortly before 5:30 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said. She died at the scene about six miles east of Othello.
The semi’s driver, John W. Cummins, 66, of Carson, was not hurt.
Both were wearing their seat belts.
The semi was hauling cardboard at the time and the commercial vehicle WSP trooper found the truck was in good condition, said WSP Trooper John Bryant.
The state patrol cited Cummins for failing to stop but the investigation is continuing.
