Comedy superstar Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias returning to Kennewick

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will return to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on March 24 as part of his “Beyond the Fluffy” world tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Prices haven’t been announced.
Iglesias, who last appeared in the Tri-Cities in September 2017, is a stand-up comedy superstar.
He recently was featured alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue.
He’s set to release a new Netflix comedy series “Mr. Iglesias” next year. He’s the executive producer and star of the show, which centers on a public high school teacher fighting bureaucracy and striving to help his students succeed.
Iglesias also is working on two Netflix comedy specials and has signed on to STXfilm’s animated film “Ugly Dolls” with Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas.
Despite his busy schedule, “There is still no greater thrill for me then to perform standup live, I’m so excited to launch this new tour and reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” he said in a news release.
Comments