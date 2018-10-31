BPA to talk in Tri-Cities on why your electric bill keeps rising and what it plans to do about it

Top leadership of the Bonneville Power Administration will be in Pasco on Nov. 5 to talk about the agency’s plans for the next five years, which include strengthening the agency’s finances.
The push to remove the lower Snake River dams also will be discussed.
Most of the Tri-City area relies heavily on BPA for its electricity.
Its five-year strategic plan calls for managing costs, debts and credit ratings after charging rising prices to electric utilities in recent years.
BPA is facing cost pressures from flat or declining sales of excess power, an aging infrastructure and increasing costs to meet fish and wildlife obligations related to its hydropower dams.
BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Manary will speak and answer questions at a forum 3 to 5 p.m. at the Red Lion, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.
