Want to end opioid abuse in the Tri-Cities? A forum in Richland aims to help

A forum aimed at helping communities learn how they can fight the opioid crisis is Oct. 29 in Richland.
The forum, organized by Tri-Cities Alliance, is at 7 p.m. at Northwest United Protestant Church, 1315 Wright Ave.
Panelists includes Richland police Lt. Chris Lee; Dr. Amy Person, health officer of the Benton-Franklin Health District; addiction medicine specialist Dr. Ken Egli; and Cynthia Preszler, a mental health and addiction counselor at Grace Clinic.
Tri-Cities Alliance is a group of churches, labor unions, and nonprofits.
The goal of the forum is “to jump start a conversation about what regular people in our community can do to put an end to opioid abuse and start healing our families and neighborhoods,” a news release said.
