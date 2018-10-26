Breaking: Central Hanford nuclear workers remain under take cover order

9:05 a.m.
Hanford nuclear reservation workers were ordered to take cover indoors Friday morning in an area near the center of the 580-square-mile site.
A take cover alert was issued at 6:03 a.m. in the 200 East Area. It included workers building the $17 billion vitrification plant.
At 8:30 a.m. the take cover order remained in place as a precaution, according to the Department of Energy.
Steam had been seen coming from a place it was not expected at the PUREX plant tunnel storing obsolete or unusable equipment that is highly contaminated with radioactive waste.
Work has been underway to fill the tunnel with concrete-like grout to stabilize it after it was found to be at risk of collapse. The work began at the start of the month but had not begun yet Friday morning.
There is no immediate indication of a release of radioactive material, according to a message to workers.
The issue appeared to be limited to the immediate vicinity of the tunnel. DOE said an emergency had not been declared.
The Department of Energy said the tunnel needed to be filled because there was a risk of particles of radioactive material becoming airborne if the tunnel failed and exposed the waste it held to the atmosphere.
Another PUREX plant tunnel partially collapsed in May 2017. No airborne release of radioactive material was reported then.
