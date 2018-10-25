Kennewick boy expelled after threatening to shoot students

A Kennewick student was expelled this week after a threat was discovered written in a Park Middle School bathroom.
It was the second threat found in a Kennewick school bathroom in less than a week. Someone left a note scrawled on a bathroom stall wall on Oct. 18 that threatened to blow up Highlands Middle School.
Then on Tuesday, authorities found a handwritten threat claiming there would be a shooting the next day at Park Middle School, Principal Shaun Espe-Amaya posted on the school’s Facebook page.
The school resource officer and administrators used surveillance video to identify the student responsible.
When they asked him about it, the student admitted to writing the threat and he was emergency expelled.
Kennewick police didn’t find either of the threats credible, said officials.
“We want to emphasize how important it is that parents talk with their children about how these threats adversely impact our learning environment, use of school resources and our community,” said Espe-Amaya.
Officials promised to take all threats seriously and investigate each one fully. Students are encouraged to report harassment, bullying, weapons and other safety concerns.
