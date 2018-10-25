Fall Carnival planned Saturday in Richland

Richland Parks and Recreation’s annual Fall Carnival is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at John Dam Plaza.
The event is free and family-friendly. It’ll include a costume contest, maze, games, hayrides, face painting, a pumpkin patch, prizes, candy and kettle corn for purchase.
The nearby Gallery at the Park will hand out treats and offer craft activities from 1:30 to 4 p.m., and various Parkway businesses will hand out candy from 2 to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to help with carnival set-up and breakdown.
For more information, email ncarptenter@ci.richland.wa.us or call 509-942-7307.
