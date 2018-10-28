18 fail latest round of Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team gave failing marks to 18 of the 75 food establishments it inspected during the week of Oct. 13-19.
Another 26 establishments earned perfect scores. The district’s inspectors regularly inspect more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public in the Mid-Columbia.
Those earning 25 or more red points on regular inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional scrutiny.
Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale for issues likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control, inadequate hand washing and bare hand contact with food that is to be served to the public.
Past inspections may be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Contact the health district at 509-460-4205 with questions and concerns.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 19, first follow-up to routine Aug. 30 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Cullum Ave., Richland, Oct. 15, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland, Oct. 18, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, consumer advisory not complete, approval not obtained for specialized process procedure.
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 15, second follow-up to routine Aug. 28 (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food obtained from unapproved source, room temperature storage.
Carniceria 3 Pueblos LLC (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 15, first follow-up to routine Sept. 24 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 N. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 17, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
El Torito MX Market (Meat), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, (80 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, unapproved additives used in food, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, plan of operation not being followed, variance not obtained for specialized process procedure.
Juanitos Foods LLC (Deli), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper hot holding.
La Cocina (Kitchen), 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Lewis Street EconoMart, 1211 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hot holding.
Lil Roasters Coffee Bar, 496 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 15, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Mama’s Diner, 516 Ninth St., Benton City, Oct. 17, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Proof, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 12, second follow up to routine July 17, (20 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cold holding.
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland, Oct. 15, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
RSD Concession HHS Boosters, 1340 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 19, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper hot holding.
Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Prosser, Oct. 19, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 19, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink not functioning, room temperature storage.
Tacos Garcia (Mobile), 3680 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 12, first follow-up to routine Sept. 12 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Aki Sushi LLC, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 18, third follow-up to routine Aug. 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, Oct. 16, first follow-up to routine, Sept. 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 15, fourth follow-up to routine July 6 (0 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Inn at Horse Heaven, 259 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Oct. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Oct. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Chinook Wines, 220 Wittkopl Loop, Prosser, Oct. 13, routine, (0 red, 7 blue)
Circle K, 3957 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Oct. 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, Oct. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Torito MX Market, 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, Deli (20 red, 0 blue), Store, (10 red, 5 blue)
Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Gamache Vintners II, 505 Cabernet Court, Prosser, Oct. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Oct. 13, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Hampton Inn Kennewick, 3715 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Oct. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6826 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, Oct. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Oct. 13, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Holiday Inn Express, 680 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 18, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)
Hot Bean Espresso, 2517 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
IHop, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 18, first follow-up to routine Sept. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Juanitos Foods LLC, 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, Meat, (5 red, 0 blue), Storem (10 red, 0 blue)
Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 19, routine, (5 blue, 0 blue)
La Cocina (Fruit) , 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Layered Cake Artistry, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria, 618 9th St., Benton City, Oct. 17, second follow up to routine July 31, (5 red, 0 blue)
Marie Curie Stem Elementary School, 715 California St., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
McDonalds, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 16, second follow up to routine Sept. 14, (0 red, 0 blue)
McKinley Springs, 375 Port Ave., Prosser, Oct. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mizu Sushi & Roll, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 18,second follow up to routine Sept. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
My Place, 6830 Rodeo Drive, Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
New China Great Wall, 2400 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Oct. 18, third follow up to routine Sept. 11 (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 19, routine (5 red 0 blue)
Pik-A-Pop, 1502 W. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 19, first follow up to routine July 31, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 7605 W. Deschutes, Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Quality Inn, 7901 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 18, first follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)
Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, Oct. 15, first follow up to routine Oct. 1, (0 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 300 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Oct. 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
RSD Concession West HHS Boosters, 1350 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2045 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 17, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 19, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 4033 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Oct. 12, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Supermex El Pueblo Market, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Meat, (10 red, 0 blue), Store, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sterling’s, 890 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 16, first follow-up to routine Sept. 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Taste of Heaven Cookies, 407 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 18, first follow-up to routine Oct. 9 (5 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, Oct. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Thurston Wolfe winery, 588 Cabernet, Prosser, Oct. 13, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
Viera’s Bakery & Espresso, 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine, Bakery, (15 red, 0 blue), Espresso, (15 red, 0 blue)
Walmart, 4820 N. Road. 68, Pasco, Oct. 18, routine, Bakery, (5 red, 0 blue), Store, (5 red, 0 blue)
Walter Clore Wine Vineyard (Culinary Center), 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 18, routine, Culinary Center, (0 red, 0 blue), Pavilion, (0 red, 0 blue)
White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, Oct. 16, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Oct. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
