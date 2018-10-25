Vehicle hits pedestrian and closes busy Richland road

A George Washington Way intersection was closed Thursday morning after a pedestrian was hit near the Uptown Shopping Center.
Details about the early morning accident are unclear, but police were telling commuters to avoid the intersection with Williams Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. because they were investigating.
One person reported seeing someone at the scene sitting up with help.
This story is developing. Check back for more information.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
