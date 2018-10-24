This Kennewick Payless ShoeSource store is closing

One of four Payless ShoeSource outlets in Kennewick is closing for good at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The store, 1102 N. Columbia Center, Suite 101, in the Target store parking lot, is offering 40 percent discounts on merchandise storewide and 80 percent off clearance items until closing time.
The closure does not affect the Payless ShoeSource stores at Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., or at the nearby Shopko shopping center, 867 N. Columbia Center.
The discount shoe seller also operates stores at Kennewick Plaza, 2817 W. Kennewick Ave., Riverview Shopping Center, 3427 W. Court St., Pasco, and near the Prosser Shopko, 471 Wine Country Road.
Topeka, Kan..-based Payless ShoeSource filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy code in 2017 and emerged in March after closing 673 stores and shedding $435 million in debt.
