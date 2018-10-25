Looking for a furry friend? You could get one for free in Kennewick

Charlie the cat has waited for more than five years for someone to find him at Benton-Franklin Humane Society.
The short-haired cat came to the shelter in 2013, where they learned he was diabetic. Staff said he’s gone through a lot of ups and downs, but he’s doing good now.
The 10-pound white and silver cat will be one of about 60 animals up for adoption at the Subaru Loves Pets event on Nov. 2 and 3. This is the second year the society worked with McCurley Integrity Subaru to waive the adoption fee for most of their animals.
People can participate by going to the shelter, located at 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
A grant through Subaru and the ASPCA provides the money for the adoption fees, said Elizabeth Lech, the “happily ever after” coordinator and administrative aide for the organization.
“It is my hope that this event will enable some limited income individuals to find a companion,” she said. “We will be as full as we possibly can in anticipation of the event.”
The shelter became the center of attention this summer when a landlord evicting a tenant found 39 Yorkshire Terrier-mix dogs and puppies. The dogs were living in filth and went through grooming, vaccinations and dental work before they started being adopted.
A few Yorkshire Terriers are still listed through Petfinder.com at the shelter.
