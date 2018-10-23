Air quality worsens in Tri-Cities

Air quality in the Tri-Cities deteriorated Tuesday morning to a level of pollutants considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The category includes infants, children, pregnant women, senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.
They should limit their time outdoors until air quality improves, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.
The National Weather Service says there should be some slight clearing of pollutants Tuesday afternoon as a light breeze is forecast for the Tri-Cities.
The weather service lifted a five-day air quality advisory because of stagnant air on Tuesday morning. Pollutants, including smoke, have been trapped near the ground.
Noticeable improvement in the haze hanging over the Tri-Cities is expected by Thursday night, when a 40 percent chance of rain is predicted, according to the weather service.
