Kolzig shares his day with the Stanley Cup

Hockey fan Jaxon Kovis, 11, poses Tuesday with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy the Stanley Cup as Olie Kolzig shares his day with community members at the Responding to Autism Center in Kennewick.
Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and NHL goaltender, is recognized for his contribution as the Washington Capital’s professional development coach for the 2017-18 season with his name engraved on the trophy.
Kolzig shared the honor with Tri-Citians and donors who have supported the Carson Kolzig Foundation, named for his now 18-year-old son, and the autism center at several events and fundraisers.
Jaxon was accompanied by his mother, Brandy Kovis of Pasco.
The center offers guidance, education and support for families, children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
