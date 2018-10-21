10 local eateries fail Oct. 6-12 restaurant inspection report

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team gave 10 failing scores in 63 restaurant inspections during the week of Oct. 6-12.
Another 23 earned perfect scores.
The health district inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments that serve food to the public. They are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for issues that are most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control or poor personal hygiene.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional re=-checks.
Past inspections are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Call the health district at 509-460-4205 for information.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bern’s Tavern, 618 Sixth St., Prosser, Oct. 8, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no dedicated hand sink.
Carnicería La Más Barata (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 9, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, thermometer not being used.
El Marino (Mobile), Flea Market, Pasco, Oct. 7, routine, (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Kwick Stop, 2110 Swift Blvd., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, food not in good condition, no digital thermometer present.
Rancho Meat Market (Deli), 4903 Robert Wayne Drive, Pasco, Oct. 4, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Ron’s Food Mart (Tacos), 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no hot water at hand sinks, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 11, second follow-up to routine Sept. 13 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Taste of Heaven Cookies, 407 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Three Flames Mongolian, 1440 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Oct. 10, routine, (25 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Tailwind PSC LLC-Post, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertons (Deli), 1330 N. 20th St., Pasco, Oct. 9, routine, Deli, (0 red, 0 blue), Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), meat/Seafood (5 red, 5 blue)
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Barbara McClintock Stem Elementary School, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, Oct. 10, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Benton County Corrections, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Oct. 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Pasco Inn and Suites, 2811 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Carnicería La Más Barata, 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 9, routine, Meat, (10 red, 0 blue), Store, (0 red, 0 blue)
Caterpillar Café LLC, 227 Symons St., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Paterson, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Coyote Canyon Winery, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Chateau St. Michelle Canoe Ridge Winery, 239653 Canoe Ridge Road, Paterson, Oct. 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 3957 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 8, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 6609 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Espresso Deli, 1268 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Euro-Market, 3101 W. Clearwater Ave., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Itacate (Mobile), 178810 SR 221, Paterson, Oct. 11, first follow-up to routine Sept. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Family Garden Sushi & Chinese, 1340 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Oct. 11, first follow-up to routine Sept. 20 (0 red, 0 blue)
Ginkgo Forest Winery, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Headstart Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Hop Jacks, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Jammin Java, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Jason lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Headstart/Jason Lee, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Kahlotus Korner Inc., 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Oct. 12, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Kiko’s Tacos, 1014 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Leyte Oriental Store, 1412 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 William St., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Martinez & Martinez Winery, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
MOD Pizza, 2803 Queensgate, Richland, Oct. 10, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
N. Franklin Eagles Football, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Oct. 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Sept. 11, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Paterson Store/Restaurant, 48905 Paterson Ave., Paterson, Oct. 11, first follow-up to routine Sept. 18 (0 red, 0 blue)
Pit Stop Mini Mart, 6193 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 8, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
RSD Early Learning Center, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
RV Village Resort, 7300 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 8, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, Oct. 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Seven Eleven, 415 Wright Ave., Richland, Oct. 9, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Shopko Hometown, 471 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Sun Willow Golf Course, 1825 Sun Willows Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Sunset Theater, 102 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Teriyaki Grill, 5325 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Tailwind PSC-Pre, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
VFW Post, 1369 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 11, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Water from Wine, 220407 Sandpiper Drive, Paterson, Oct. 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wild Horses Espresso, 361 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wook’s Craft & Cork, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Oct. 8, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Yo Yo Boba Drink (Mobile), Middleton’s Fall Festival, Pasco, Oct. 6, routine, Oct. 6 (10 red, 3 blue)
