Air quality deteriorates in Tri-Cities. No relief forecast soon

Air quality deteriorated Thursday in the Tri-Cities and could get worse.
The National Weather Service issued an air stagnation advisory from Thursday morning through 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of central and eastern Washington.
Cold air trapped under warm air aloft and little wind will keep pollution trapped near the ground, it said.
For much of Thursday, the Washington state Department of Ecology was reporting air pollution in the Tri-Cities at the top of the moderate range and just short of the amount considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Sensitive groups include infants, children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses.
People are asked to delay outdoor burning during the air quality advisory and limit the use of fireplaces and heaters that burn wood as much as possible.
Patchy fog is forecast nights and mornings in the Tri-Cities through at least Sunday morning.
Temperatures should be warm enough that the fog will not freeze. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s through Tuesday and lows in the 40s Friday night through at least Tuesday night, according to the weather service.
Comments