Power back up in Kennewick after widespread power outage in Benton County

Electricity is back on in most homes in Kennewick after an almost hour-long power outage Thursday afternoon across most of the city.
Benton PUD reported a widespread power outage at 3:18 p.m. affecting five to six substations, and homes and businesses across much of its service area.
An excavator hit a Bonneville Power Administration transmission line at the PUD substation at Gum Street and 36th, according to the PUD.
Some homes in the Gum Street neighborhood remained without power at 4:15 p.m., but Benton PUD expected power to be restored there in about an hour
The outage included most of Kennewick and parts of Finley, but not Prosser, according to the public utility district.
The number of customers affected was not immediately available, said Karen Miller, the utility’s manager of communication and government relations.
The outage shut down traffic lights and closed businesses.
Kennewick police reminded people to treat non-functioning traffic lights like a four-way stop sign and stop for other traffic before proceeding through the intersection.
Without traffic lights, vehicles slowed to a crawl along sections of Highway 395
Along with traffic problems, people stood outside of businesses in Kennewick’s downtown as they waited for the power to come back on.
Kennewick police asked residents to only call 911 in an emergency and also not to call non-emergency dispatch about traffic lights being out.
A Richland car dealership offered a helping hand if people needed to charge their phones.
