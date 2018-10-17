Visitors enjoy Curlew Lake State Park in northeast Washington state.
Visitors enjoy Curlew Lake State Park in northeast Washington state. Courtesy Washington State Parks

Here are the days state parks and fishing will be free in 2019. Mark your calendar

By Annette Cary

October 17, 2018

You can visit Washington state parks without a fee for parking on 12 days in 2019 and fish for free on two days.

Washington State Parks announced its free days for next year — nine of them on weekends or legal holidays — on Wednesday.

Two of the free park days coincide with the Washington state Fish and Wildlife Department’s free fishing day. You can fish without a license on June 8-9 in Washington state next year.

Free state parks days in 2019 include:

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Monday, Jan 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, March 19, State Parks’ 106th birthday

Saturday, April 20, springtime free day

Monday, April 22, Earth Day

Saturday, June 1, National Trails Day

Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, Free Fishing Weekend

Sunday, Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29, autumn free day

Two free state park days remain this year — Nov. 11, a Veterans Day that falls on a Sunday, and Nov. 23, a Friday picked for autumn visits. Veterans Day is also a free entrance day for national parks.

Visitors showshoe a trail at Mount Spokane State Park.
Courtesy Washington State Parks

On most days of the year Discover Passes are required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed not only by Washington State Parks, but also for parking on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of of Natural Resource lands.

The free days apply only at state parks, not on other state recreation land or at Sno-Parks during the winter.

A Discover Pass cost $35 annually or $11.50 for a one-day visit, which includes handling fees for purchasing the passes online.

To find a park to visit, check here.

