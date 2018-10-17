Here are the days state parks and fishing will be free in 2019. Mark your calendar

You can visit Washington state parks without a fee for parking on 12 days in 2019 and fish for free on two days.
Washington State Parks announced its free days for next year — nine of them on weekends or legal holidays — on Wednesday.
Two of the free park days coincide with the Washington state Fish and Wildlife Department’s free fishing day. You can fish without a license on June 8-9 in Washington state next year.
Free state parks days in 2019 include:
▪ Tuesday, Jan. 1
▪ Monday, Jan 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
▪ Tuesday, March 19, State Parks’ 106th birthday
▪ Saturday, April 20, springtime free day
▪ Monday, April 22, Earth Day
▪ Saturday, June 1, National Trails Day
▪ Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, Free Fishing Weekend
▪ Sunday, Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday
▪ Saturday, Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day
▪ Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day
▪ Friday, Nov. 29, autumn free day
Two free state park days remain this year — Nov. 11, a Veterans Day that falls on a Sunday, and Nov. 23, a Friday picked for autumn visits. Veterans Day is also a free entrance day for national parks.
On most days of the year Discover Passes are required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed not only by Washington State Parks, but also for parking on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of of Natural Resource lands.
The free days apply only at state parks, not on other state recreation land or at Sno-Parks during the winter.
A Discover Pass cost $35 annually or $11.50 for a one-day visit, which includes handling fees for purchasing the passes online.
To find a park to visit, check here.
