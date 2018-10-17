Some Pasco school workers are getting a raise. In other districts, employees push for ‘livable wages’

Pasco School District support staffers are getting a raise.
The district’s secretaries, paraeducators and food service workers have approved a deal with the district that gives them a $1.53 per hour increase this school year.
It’s retroactive to Sept. 1.
The agreement came after months of negotiating over wages, prompted by an overhaul of the state education funding system that included a $2 billion infusion for educator pay statewide.
Similar negotiations over teacher and support staff pay also have played out in other districts across Washington as a result, including in the Tri-Cities.
At this point, all Tri-Cities districts have settled with their teachers unions.
However, Kennewick and Richland school districts still are negotiating with some of their support staffers, known in school district parlance as “classified” employees.
In Kennewick, classified workers and their supporters packed a school board meeting last week over the issue. The district has settled with most of its classified staff groups, but a group that includes more than 500 paraeducators, cashiers and licensed practical nurses still is negotiating.
District and union leaders have agreed to mediation, although a date hasn’t been set.
Teresa Brown, a district classified worker and spokeswoman for the employees, said her colleagues often have to take on second or even third jobs to make ends meet.
“Classified employees love the children and put their hearts and souls into their work, which is why they have put up with low, poverty wages. But it is time to change that. If the district does not start paying livable wages, they are not going to attract or retain quality employees, which will only hurt the children of the district,” she said in a statement.
Kennewick district officials said they value the important work of the classified staff and “are optimistic that we can reach a settlement with our paraeducator group through mediation.”
The Richland district also still is negotiating with paraeducators, food service workers and maintenance, operations and transportation employees, and plans mediation.
The district said it looks forward to reaching sustainable and equitable agreements.
In Pasco, school district and union officials both said they’re glad to have reached an agreement over wages for the support staff workers.
“Union leaders are pleased with this outcome, as we received every dollar the district had allocated from the state for our members,” the union said in a statement.
Superintendent Michelle Whitney said, “I am proud to be part of a school district that works hard to resolve complex problems and find solutions.”
