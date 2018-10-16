Week in photos Oct. 7-13, 2018

October 13, 2018 - Cooler overnight temperatures have transformed West Fourth Avenue near South Joliet Street into a colorful canopy of fall foliage for motorists and pedestrians in west Kennewick. The autumn blaze maple trees lining the street have recently started changing colors. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are expected to last through the weekend, according to the weather forecast.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 13, 2018 - Parents Marissa Rios, left, Javier Gamez, left, help their daughter Mia Gamez carve a pumpkin during the Historic Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market during their pumpkin carving party. Hermiston Melon Company donated 60 pumpkins to be carved at the market.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 13, 2018 - Kamiakin’s runningback Ray Chavez (28) drives with the ball as he attempts to break away from Richland’s defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 12, 2018 - The Sacagawea Heritage Trail fades into dense fog Thursday morning walkers stroll past the North Fruitland Street access in downtown Kennewick. The chilly blanket rolled in at 9 a.m. mostly near the rivers. Morning patches of fog are expected to give way to sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 12, 2018 - Families gather outside of the REACH Museum in Richaland on Thursday releasing balloons after the name of their child was called. October is infant loss remebrance month and Chaplaincy Grief Care hosted the event to honor and remember each child and infant who died during pregnancy or infancy.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 12, 2018 - U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials recently took visitors onto a section of the Hanford Reach National Monument usually closed to the public to see the brief spring bloom of desert wildflowers. They toured a section to the north of the top of Rattlesnake Mountain, which included blooms of Cusicks sunflower.
Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
October 12, 2018 - The Mid-Columbia Conference wrapped up its regular season in cross country with a league meet at Lawrence Scott Park on Thursday. Kennewick’s Johan Correa posted the top time in 14:23.37 in the 3-mile race, finishing just ahead of Kamiakin’s Ryan Child (14:26.51). But the nationally ranked Braves easily won the team title, with all seven runners finishing in the top 13. On the girls side, Walla Walla’s Ella Nelson won in 17:32.11, 11 seconds ahead of Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa. Kamiakin also won the girls team race, edging Hanford and Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 11, 2018 - Devan L. Thompson covers his face as he walks into Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday with his attorney Norma Rodriguez, left, at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick. The Everett man is under investigation for Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Kennewick man.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 11, 2018 - Lincoln Elementary Principal Tony Langdon, left, leads Wednesday’s combined celebration of International Walk to School Day and Walk-tober event at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. About 120 students, staff, family and others met at the park on Union Street for the walk to the school.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 11, 2018 - Manuel Marquez-Hernandez, 34, appears in Benton County Superior Court on three charges of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. His defense attorney, Shelley Ajax, stands at left and the Spanish-speaking interpreter Ana Armijo is next to him.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
October 10, 2018 - Good Samaritan Kenneth Stenersen of Richland, left, tries to help Auro Ramirez figure out how to free his truck and trailer Tuesday from a deep hole hidden under a rain puddle in the alley off South 5th Avenue between West Lewis and Columbia streets in Pasco. The weather forecast is calling for clear and sunny skies the rest of the week.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 10, 2018 - Overnight showers followed by blustery winds Tuesday created this colorful fall reflection in a Pasco parking lot. The Tri-City forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week around the region.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 10, 2018 - Pasco Police respond to a shooting on Tuesday involving two teen near Court Street.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 10, 2018 - Silo’s Sports Bar & Grill is under construction at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. VC Enterprises is a Tri-City company developing the restaurant that will combine upscale food with a comfortable sports bar atmosphere. It’s north of the Badger Road interchange with I-82.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 9, 2018 - A very determined plant grew up through the nearly 8-foot-tall pipe of a crosswalk sign on West Okanogan Place in Kennewick. Rain showers are likely Tuesday in the Tri-Cities, with skies expected to clear the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs should be near 59 on Tuesday and up to 67 by Friday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 9, 2018 - Tri-City Americans forward Blake Stevenson rolls up his sleeve and takes a shot for his team Monday morning from Jill Wilson, Kadlec caregiver health nurse, during a flu vaccine promotional event at the Richland hospital.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 8, 2018 - Jordan Chaney, left, and Pasco City Councilwoman Blanche Barajas are coordinating a new mural on the outside wall of Vinny’s Bakery in Pasco. It’s being called the Community Hope Wall and youth from the juvenile justice center will participate in the design. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 8, 2018 - Locals check out the Fall Home Show, which took over TRAC in Pasco over the weekend. The annual event, put on by the Home Builders Association, included seminars on home improvement, landscaping and gardening, and even a couple sessions on raising chickens at home.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 7, 2018 - Volunteers work to clean up some 40,000 rubber ducks out of the Columbia River near Lampson Pitts in Kennewick on Saturday after finishing the 30th annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race. The event is a fundraiser put on by the local Rotary Club with help of Columbia Industries. The grand prize winner receives a 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 7, 2018 - Friends Mary Frances Lembo and Dawn Johnson reunite and talk after Johnson gave her kidney to Lembo last June.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 7, 2018 - The Southridge Suns take the field and competes during The 37th Annual Cavalcade of Band at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Pasco and Kennewick high school band and instrumental music booster clubs, with bands from all around the Southeastern Washington participating.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 7, 2018 - Chiawana’s AJ Vongphachanh (90) tackles Hermiston’s Wyatt Noland (32) as he runs with the ball during a Mid-Columbia Conference football game on Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Chiawana won 34-10.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald