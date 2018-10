Five-year-old Kenzi Carter chases after a remote controlled truck driven by his dad, Kraig Carter. The two had the truck zipping around the skate park in Columbia Park in Kennewick on a sunny Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the sun will be back Wednesday with 68-degree highs. But first comes patchy fog before 11 a.m. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald