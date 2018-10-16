Tired of getting stuck at the crowded Steptoe roundabout? The state has a $100,000 fix

The Washington State Department of Transportation is installing a $100,000 ramp meter system at the Steptoe roundabout in its latest move to improve traffic through the troubled spot.
Staff will conduct an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the nearby Ben Franklin Transit boardroom, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, to answer questions. There is no formal presentation.
The meter is a stop-and-go traffic signal that controls the frequency of vehicles entering an intersection. Traffic meters are commonly used at high-traffic freeway on-ramps. The Steptoe version will be on the westbound lane of Columbia Park Trail and will be activated the week of Nov. 12.
The roundabout opened in 2007 at the intersection of Steptoe Street and Columbia Park Trail off Highway 240. Originally a two-lane intersection, the Columbia Park Trail approaches were narrowed to a single lane in 2016 to reduce confusion, with partial success.
The traffic meters will address growing traffic volumes and the backups onto the eastbound off ramp of Highway 240, which can lead to high speed, rear-end collisions.
