Dogs killed as fire burns down home in Pasco

A fast-moving fire prevented firefighters from entering a burning home Monday afternoon.
Two dogs died in the fire in the 900 block of Empire Drive, a cul de sac of manufactured homes just north of Interstate 182.
Ben Shearer, public information office for the Pasco Fire Department, said the first responders arrived within five minutes of the 2:36 p.m. call.
The double wide structure was fully engulfed, and firefighters were unable to enter.
No one was inside the home other than the pets, Shearer said.
When they were able to enter, fire responders found one of the missing dogs. The second was found later.
There were no injuries aside from the pets. The home was a complete loss. The cause remains under investigation.
Shearer said the fire department mounted a strong response to the scene since mobile home parks often feature narrow lots and tightly packed structures, increasing the risk.
That wasn’t the case at Empire, which is marked by outsized lots. A fire hydrant is directly across the street from the home that burned.
One resident angrily sparred with another in sight of reporters as firefighters brought the fire under control.
Police officers moved to separate the two. Shearer confirmed that the American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents, who did not have renter’s insurance.
Franklin County Fire District No. 3 and the Richland Fire Department responded to the fire, as did the Franklin Public Utility District and the Pasco Police Department.
