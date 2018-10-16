This Mid-Columbia couple has been married more than 50 years. So have each of the wife’s 4 siblings

The Wolf siblings each have been married to their spouses for more than 50 years and recently gathered in their Kansas hometown for a celebration. Two of the couples live in Pasco. From left, Roger and Norma Wolf of Pasco, married 50 years; William and Erma Jean Wolf of Quinter, Kan., married 55 years; Millard and Rachel (Wolf) Brovont of North Manchester, Ind., marred 55 years; Lee and Ruth (Wolf) Benedict of Goshen, Ind., married 56 years; and Elwin and Susan (Wolf) Young of Pasco, married 53 years. Courtesy of Josh Albin