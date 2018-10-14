Mail truck crashes on Pasco interstate on-ramp

A U.S. Postal Service truck crashed just before noon Sunday at the Pasco city limits.
The mail truck was headed north on Highway 395 and was taking the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 182 when the truck rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
It came to rest on its side.
Driver James Brunner, 31, of Pasco, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, according to police reports. He was wearing a seat belt.
The state patrol plans to cite him for driving too fast.
The mail truck was towed from the crash scene. No information was immediately available about whether it was carrying mail.
