In introduction to firearms class is planned in the Tri-Cities on Oct. 20.
In introduction to firearms class is planned in the Tri-Cities on Oct. 20. McClatchy File
In introduction to firearms class is planned in the Tri-Cities on Oct. 20. McClatchy File

Local

Want to learn more about guns? Tri-Cities class for beginners set

By Tri-City Herald staff

October 15, 2018 02:30 PM

Kennewick, WA

A class that will provide basic information on firearms is being offered by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.

The first part of the Tri-Cities class will cover safe handling of firearms, the parts of a firearm and sights, and different parts of firearms.

The second part will include a demonstration of shooting of different calibers of firearms and a then an opportunity for students to shoot.

The class will be Oct. 20 and is limited to 30 people, who must be at least 18 years old.

Call 509-737-7350 to register and for details on time and location.

  Comments  