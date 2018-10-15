Want to learn more about guns? Tri-Cities class for beginners set

A class that will provide basic information on firearms is being offered by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.
The first part of the Tri-Cities class will cover safe handling of firearms, the parts of a firearm and sights, and different parts of firearms.
The second part will include a demonstration of shooting of different calibers of firearms and a then an opportunity for students to shoot.
The class will be Oct. 20 and is limited to 30 people, who must be at least 18 years old.
Call 509-737-7350 to register and for details on time and location.
Comments