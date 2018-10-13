Petey the pit bull recovering after being found in West Richland

Petey the pit bull is on the mend.
West Richland police shared an update a month after a Good Samaritan found the puppy with a broken and infected leg on the side of Ruppert Road.
Officers got him to Dr. Menks Mobile Vet, where he’s been recovering for the past month, according to a Facebook post.
Within a day of the initial story going out, people from as far away as Cle Elum raised nearly $1,300 for the pup’s care. The initial police Facebook post was shared more 650 times and drew more than 200 comments.
After spending time treating the pup, the veterinarians discovered Petey can’t see, which means he will need special training before he can be adopted.
In another month, he should be available through Pasco’s Tri-City Animal Shelter. Anyone interested in adopting should check with the shelter in November. There is an application before a person can be approved for adoption.
