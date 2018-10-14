23 earn perfect scores on Tri-City restaurant inspections

Food safety inspectors gave perfect scores to almost half of the 50 eateries inspected during the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
The Benton-Franklin Health District regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments that sell or serve food to the public.
Of the 50 establishments visited, 23 earned perfect scores and six earned failing ones.
Those earning 25 or more red points on a 418-point scale are slated for follow-up visits. Those earning 10 or more points on follow-ups are reinspected as well.
Inspectors scrutinize restaurants and other food-service establishments for safe food handling practices to prevent the spread of food-born illness.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Direct questions or concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Carniceria Los Toreros (Meat), 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 2, routine (35 red, 23 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent., no paper towels at hand sink, shellstock tags not properly dated, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper chemical storage.
Eastside Market, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Sept. 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, Oct. 1, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Royal Food Mart, 1303 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 2, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink water temperature too cool, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Shell Family Food Mart, 33 Goethals Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Taqueria Super Uno (Mobile), 33 Goethals, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Alexandria Nicole Cellars, 2880 Lee Road, Prosser, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria Los Toreros , 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 2, routine, Deli (15 red, 31 blue), Store (15 red, 20 blue)
Columbia Point Cafe, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Courtyard by Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (5 red, 10 blue)
Domanico Cellars, 24901 N. Crosby Road, Prosser, Sept. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Gas Light Bar & Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 9, first follow-up to Aug. 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Martin Luther King, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 49 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
J’s Asian Flaming Grill #6, 1257 Guyer Ave., Richland, Oct. 1, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Kiona-Benton City Football Concession, 1205 Horne Road, Sept. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Dona (Mobile), 316 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 4, second follow-up to Aug. 8 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Palma Grocery & Deli , 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Oct. 2, routine, Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue),
La Palma Market, 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Deli, first follow-up to Sept. 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue), Coffee, routine, (5 red, 0 blue), Ice Cream, routine, (5 red, 0 blue), Meat, routine, (10 red, 0 blue), Store, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Oct. 1, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Lampson Stadium, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Oct. 5, routine, Concession 1 (0 red, 0 blue), Concession 2 (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Connell, 211 E. Elm, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Richland, 500 Amon Park Drive, Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mei-Ling Inn, 627 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Miss Tamale, 701 The Parkway, Richland, Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mizu Sushi & Roll, 1324 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 4, first follow-up to Sept. 27 routine (0 red, 5 blue)
New Life Church, 420 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
New York’s Bocca Felice, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 2, second follow-up to Sept. 18 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, Oct. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser High School Football Concession, 1530 Paterson Road, Prosser, Sept. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Mini Mart, 1232 Meade Ave., Prosser, Sept. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Rockabilly Roasting Co.., 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Sinclair, 22 S. Gim St., Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Spurs Coffee, 1205 Thayer Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Sept. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Super Mini Mart, 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Coffee Co., 604 W. Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tacos El Comal (Mobile), 420 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Oct. 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
The Lodge @ Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Oct. 2, fourth follow-up to July 27 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 S. Wehe, Pasco, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wit Cellars, 2880 W. Lee Road, Prosser, Sept. 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Comments