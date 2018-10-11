Pink the Parkway planned Saturday in Richland

The annual Pink the Parkway event is Saturday in Richland.
And it’s gotten so popular that it’s moving from its original home in The Parkway to the nearby John Dam Plaza.
It’ll include a fashion show featuring cancer survivors, plus zumba, live music and other performances, appearances by Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen, a silent auction and an after-party at Gaslight Bar & Grill.
A Kid Zone with all sorts of fun also is planned.
The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids (or free with purchase of an adult ticket).
Admission includes discounts from Parkway businesses.
The support group Warrior Sisterhood organizes the event. All the proceeds stay local to help the group’s efforts.
Tickets are available at Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation office in Kennewick or at the event.
For more information about Warrior Sisterhood, go to tccancer.org/warrior-sisterhood.
