This beloved Tri-City man is in the fight of his life. Here’s how to help

Two fundraisers are planned Saturday to help a longtime Tri-Cities man who’s battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
A bike ride for John Michaud starts at 10 a.m. at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
And a benefit concert is later that night at Shilo Inn in Richland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
Michaud, who works in IT at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease late last year.
He and his wife, Amy, have two adult children, Christopher and Marquea, and three grandchildren.
The bike ride will stretch 19 to 24 miles on the Sacagawea Heritage Trail, although riders don’t have to pedal the full distance and can turn around whenever they’d like. The suggested donation is $20.
The benefit concert will feature the Eagles celebration band Fastlane, plus a reunion of The Rage, a popular Tri-Cities band from the 80s. Rob Ivey, a musician and longtime friend of Michaud’s is part of both bands.
The event also will include dancing and a silent auction.
Cost is $15. It’s for people 21 and older.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease that leads to loss of motor function.
In the face of his diagnosis, Michaud “is maintaining an extremely positive and loving attitude,” said family friend Gail Everett. “He’s going to fight it all the way. We’re all rooting for him. I don’t know anyone in this area who’s as loved as John.”
A GoFundMe account also is set up to help Michaud. It’s at gofundme.com/5zgyck0.
