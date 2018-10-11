Meet the candidates at forums in Richland, Pasco

The Benton Franklin County League of Women Voters will hold a pair of candidate forums in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 general election.
The forum for Franklin County candidates begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Pasco Police Department Regional Training Center, 204 W. Clark St. It will feature the candidates for Franklin County auditor, clerk and coroner.
A forum for Benton County-oriented candidates begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland.
It will feature candidates for 8th District state senator, 8th district state representative, Positions 1 and 2, and candidates for Benton County commissioner and Benton County coroner.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state with pre-paid postage.
Ballots must be returned or postmarked by election day, Nov. 6. Voters may register in person until Oct. 29. The Benton County auditor has offices at the Prosser Courthouse, 620 Market Street, the Kennewick annex, 5600 W. Canal Drive, and at the Richland annex, 101 Wellsian Way.
The Franklin County Courthouse is at 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.
