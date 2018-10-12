Emerald of Siam celebrates 35 years

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge celebrates its 35th anniversary starting Sunday with a special menu and a string of festive performances.
The family-owned business is at 1314 Jadwin Ave. in Richland’s Uptown shopping Center. Ravadi Quinn established Emerald of Siam in 1983.
After her 2011 retirement, her children, Dara Quinn and Billy Quinn, took over the popular venue for authentic Thai cuisine and live entertainment.
Here’s some of the highlights of the anniversary celebration.
- Oct. 14: Opera@The Emerald featuring the Tri-Cities pop-up opera company blends classical singers in a casual rock setting. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged though optional. Doors open at 3 p.m.
- Oct. 15: Danny Barnes, banjo player and signer songwriter, performs 5 to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 16: 35th anniversary karaoke party starts at 9 p.m.
- Oct. 19-20: 35th Anniversary Buffet from 5-8:30 p.m.
- Oct. 19: Badger Mountain Dry Band performs from 5-8 p.m., Portland-based Yak Attack takes the stage at 9 p.m.
- Oct. 20: Jeff Peterson brings jazz to the stage from 5-8 p.m.
- Oct. 20: DBST, fronted by Sam Phohl, blends blues, rock and funk. Wabi Sabi, a jazz/funk/fusion act joins DBST. The fun begins at 9 p.m.
