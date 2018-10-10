Cover your plants. Freeze warning issued for Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities will be under its first freeze warning of the season early Thursday.
The low at the Pasco airport is forecast to drop to just above freezing — 33 degrees, with the low expected to vary by a few degrees at different Tri-City locations.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for all of the Mid-Columbia for 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
As the blanket of clouds clears the region, more of the afternoon heating will escape into space overnight, making mornings colder, the weather service said.
Gardeners may want to cover frost sensitive plants, the weather service said. Some crops also may be at risk.
Patches of fog also are forecast, which could leave some early morning commuters scraping frost off car windows.
Tri-City temperatures should warm a few degrees over the next few days. Lows should slowly climb through Monday night to the upper 30s.
Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s from Thursday through the following Tuesday, according to the weather service.
